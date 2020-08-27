Cat Hangs Around Hospital Until They Give Him A Job In Security

Elwood the cat works as a security guard in a hospital.

This story is a testament to the power of persistence. A cat has managed to land a job in a hospital through sheer perseverance and hard work. The fact that he is also adorable and friendly only acted as a bonus. Elwood, a red and white tabby, hung around a hospital in Australia for a year until they finally gave him a job in their security team.

Elwood now works as a security guard at the Epworth Hospital in Richmond, Melbourne, Australia.

Chantel Trollip, a Pathologist here at Epworth Hospital, explained to Bored Panda that Elwood has been coming to the hospital nearly every day for around a year now. Ms Trollip said that she noticed he was wearing an ID card around his collar in June.

"I first noticed his ID badge on him in June. I was actually having a case of the 'sads' that day, but seeing his ID badge turned my whole mood around!" explained Ms Trollip. "When I first saw him, he wasn't wearing anything, so I assumed he was a stray. Then someone put a collar and tag on him and now most recently he's got his own ID badge, which is identical to our actual staff badges down to the call codes on the back."

In a statement released earlier this month, Epworth Hospital confirmed the news, writing that Elwood the cat lives across the road from the hospital's Erin Street entrance.

"During the day the playful puss often struts across the road to keep guard and greet patients and staff outside the hospital," the hospital said, adding that the "mischievous moggy" managed to charm the security team into giving him his very own ID pass by snuggling up to them.

"At the end of the day, Elwood heads back across the road for a well-earned rest," Epworth said.

