Viral: Hyundai Showroom Adopts Street Dog, Makes Him Car Salesman

Meet Tucson, the street dog who was adopted by a Hyundai showroom.

Imagine walking into a showroom and being greeted by their employee of the year - a dog. That is exactly the role that Tucson Prime, a street dog adopted by a Hyundai showroom, fulfills with aplomb. The heartwarming story of Tucson Prime has won thousands of hearts after going viral on social media recently. However, contrary to some reports, the incident has not taken place in India.

Tucson is a street dog who was often seen hanging out near a Hyundai car showroom in Brazil. The adorable dog soon made friends with employees of the showroom, who inducted him into their family and made him an honorary employee - complete with his own ID card.

According to World of Buzz, the good dog has just been promoted to a car salesman after being adopted in May this year. Now, he can be seen guarding the Hyundai showroom in Description

Serra in the state of Espirito Santo, Brazil.

Tucson Prime's story gained viral attention after it was shared on Instagram by Hyundai Brazil three days ago. "Meet Tucson Prime, the sales dog at the Hyundai Prime dealership," the automotive manufacturer wrote while introducing their newest employee on Instagram. "The new member is about a year old, was welcomed by the #Hyundai family and has already won over co-workers and customers," they said.

Photos of Tucson looking every bit the distinguished employee have captured hearts on Instagram, collecting nearly 30,000 'likes'.

In fact, the former street dog has become something of a social media celebrity. His own Instagram account has over 28,000 followers. Photos shared on the account show Tucson working hard to earn a living - attending meetings, greeting important Hyundai executives and demanding belly rubs.

The heartwarming story has also made it to other social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, where people can't seem to stop gushing over Tucson.

A pooch always around the Hyundia showroom was adopted and stays at the showroom now. Such a nice story. Be kind. That's all there is to be! pic.twitter.com/wHXpQAEWjw — Natasha A. (@Grammar_nazzzi) August 4, 2020

Actor Swastika Mukherjee was among those who shared the story on Facebook.

This is not the first instance of a stray animal finding a permanent home in Brazil. Last year, when a stray kitten walked into the Order of Attorneys of Brazil building, seeking shelter from a storm, he instantly won over many of the employees. The kitten was soon hired by the firm and given his very own ID card.