Carve Your Own 'James Webb Space Pumpkin' This Halloween. Here's How

As Halloween is just around the corner, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) released James Webb Space Telescope pumpkin carving stencils so that people could bring a little cosmic mystery into their spooky decorations this year. Offered for free with instructions, the three stencils provide three levels of difficulty for people looking to carve up their pumpkin with a touch of outer space.

"Halloween is just around the corner! Looking to add a touch of outer space to your Halloween decorations? Download our free Webb Telescope pumpkin carving stencils," CSA wrote on Twitter.

As per the official website, the easiest stencil provides a guide for creating an outline of the Webb telescope itself, with its diamond-shaped sun shield and large primary mirror. The second stencil recreates Webb's already iconic hexagonally segmented primary mirror. The third and the most difficult stencil - the Spider Webb - provides a guide for adding a spider web to the Webb mirror outline.

James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was launched in December 2021 from French Guiana on an Ariane 5 rocket. It is an international collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). The telescope has been specially tuned to see the sky in the infrared - that's light at longer wavelengths than can be sensed by our eyes.

JWST has been orbiting the Sun at a distance of a million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth, in a region of space called the second Lagrange point. Astronomers have said that the new powerful James Webb Space Telescope could make discoveries which are yet to be imagined. Distant colliding galaxies, gas-giant exoplanets and dying star systems were the first celestial subjects captured by the multibillion-dollar observatory.