Capitalmind CEO Surprised By ChatGPT's Analysis Of His MRI: "Very Interesting Because..."

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming an integral part of daily life, often providing users with solutions to their problems. Now, a recent incident involving a Bengaluru-based CEO has triggered a fresh discussion online on AI's potential in healthcare. Taking to X, Deepak Shenoy, the founder and CEO of Capitalmind, shared an insightful discovery he made using ChatGPT. He revealed how the AI chatbot's analysis of his MRI report warned him against deep squats due to his knee issue.

"Just found out from the ChatGPT analysis of my MRI report that I should stop doing deep squats. Very interesting because I was slowly training to do exactly that," Mr Shenoy wrote on X.

When a curious X user asked "why this recommendation came through?" Mr Shenoy responded, "I had a troubled knee. Doc suggested MRI. I put the images and report to it...have a displaced knee cap, likely a sports injury, and in its analysis it said avoid deep squats. I will meet doc anyhow but I found it interesting cos I was training for deep squats recently."

Elsewhere in the comments section, users shared various reactions. "This what exactly what I did with my ultra sonic report, even before the doctor suggested me that i should be doing something, chatgpt gave me a list of things to be done and it was way better than what the doctor suggested," shared one user.

"just got inspired by you and shared my MRI too...what an amazing use case you brought up for me...Thank you...Unlimited possibilities!" said another.

However, some users urged people to not rely on ChatGPT or Google based self-diagnosis.

"ChatGPT/Google based self diagnosis is not the best way to manage your health. Rely instead on medical professionals who deal with live cases each and everyday," one user wrote.

"Rather than relying on chat GPT MrI analysis,get analysed by a good radiologist which will give you correct diagnosis and to the doctor who advised you an MRI sir. Diagnosis and treatment based on AI by non medical people is for their own disaster in health and please don't do it," commented another.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time ChatGPT's medical capabilities have come into the spotlight. Last month, a social media user claimed that ChatGPT helped save his life by diagnosing a serious, life-threatening illness after he felt sick following a workout. In a Reddit post, the user stated that he had performed a light workout a couple of days ago but started feeling extreme soreness throughout the body. Confused about the sudden deterioration in health, the original poster consulted ChatGPT which advised him to seek immediate medical treatment.

"I explained my symptoms to ChatGPT and it recommended I immediately go to the hospital, as my symptoms aligned with moderate to severe Rhabdomyolysis," the post read.