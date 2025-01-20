Man Claims ChatGPT Saved His Life By Diagnosing Life-Threatening Illness

A social media user has claimed that artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT, helped save his life by diagnosing a serious, life-threatening illness after he felt sick following a workout. The anonymous user took to Reddit to share his story, stating that he had performed a light workout a couple of days ago but started feeling extreme soreness throughout the body. Confused about the sudden deterioration in health, the OP consulted ChatGPT which advised him to seek immediate medical treatment.

"I explained my symptoms to ChatGPT and it recommended I immediately go to the hospital, as my symptoms aligned with moderate to severe Rhabdomyolysis," read the post.

Rhabdomyolysis is a serious medical condition where damaged muscle tissue breaks down rapidly, which can lead to several complications such as kidney damage, metabolic acidosis and electrolyte imbalances. It can even lead to death if left untreated.

Acting upon the suggestion, the man went to the hospital and got the tests done which returned positive for rhabdomyolysis.

"They performed lab work and it turned out that I had developed severe rhabdomyolysis. I had to stay in the hospital for a week getting IVs constantly and being monitored."

"I also used ChatGPT to analyze my lab results, which was on par with what the medical team was saying. I knew what was going on before I was even told by the Doctor what was going on due to the analysis conducted by ChatGPT," he added.

Internet reacts

The post immediately went viral, attracting attention of social media users from across the globe who also shared their stories of AI chatbots helping them with the diagnoses.

"Happy for you OP that you're alright now. And yes ChatGPT is great with such details," said one user, while another added: "I'm glad it caught your condition in time. I can recommend uploading pictures of medical notes to ChatGPT too."

A third commented: "This is how GPT should be used for medical advice. You throw some symptoms and see about it afterwards with a professional doctor. This is a galaxy away from webMD saying cancer every 5 mins."

Chatbot identifies fracture

Last week, a woman claimed that Elon Musk's AU chatbot, Grok, successfully identified her daughter's fracture after medical professionals missed the diagnosis.

The woman named AJ Kay revealed that her daughter was in a bad car accident but doctors at the urgent care centre concluded that there was no fracture, sending her home with painkillers and an ace wrap.

Not satisfied by their response, Ms Kay took to Grok and told the AI chatbot to analyse her daughter's X-ray. She later sought a second opinion from a wrist specialist, who confirmed Grok's diagnosis: a distal radial head fracture with dorsal displacement.

The specialist warned that delayed treatment could have led to surgery, but thanks to Grok's intervention, they were able to avoid this outcome and provide timely treatment.