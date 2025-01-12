A mother has made a stunning claim that Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, successfully identified her daughter's fracture after medical professionals missed the diagnosis. The incident, shared on X, has ignited a heated discussion about the potential of AI in revolutionising healthcare. The woman who goes by AJ Kay, shared that her daughter was in a bad car accident. Despite walking away from the accident, her daughter later complained of severe arm pain. After visiting an urgent care centre and undergoing X-rays, the doctor and radiologist concluded that there was no fracture, sending her home with painkillers and an ace wrap.

However, the mother's concerns grew as her daughter's symptoms worsened, including an abnormal-looking wrist, a cold and tingling hand, and an inability to move her thumb. Trusting her instincts, AJ Kay researched further and recalled Elon Musk's claim that his AI chatbot, Grok, could analyse medical images. When she used Grok to analyze her daughter's X-rays, the AI chatbot detected a fracture, contradicting the urgent care team's initial assessment that the line on the X-ray was merely a growth plate.

"I poured over x-rays of normal wrists and broken wrists and, remembering a post from a few weeks ago by @elonmusk that Grok2 could read medical images, I uploaded the wrist X-ray to Grok and asked if there were any abnormalities. Grok: "There's a clear fracture line in the distal radius," she wrote on X.

True story: @Grok diagnosed my daughter's broken wrist last week.



One of my daughters was in a bad car accident last weekend. Car is totaled but she walked away. Everyone involved did, thankfully. It was a best case outcome for a serious, multi-vehicle freeway collision.… pic.twitter.com/fRNh81WX0N — AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter) January 11, 2025

Ms Kay then sought a second opinion from a wrist specialist, who confirmed Grok's diagnosis: a distal radial head fracture with dorsal displacement. The specialist warned that delayed treatment could have led to surgery, but thanks to Grok's intervention, they were able to avoid this outcome and provide timely treatment.

The post has sparked a discussion on X, with users weighing in on the potential benefits and implications of AI in medical diagnostics. One user wrote, "Should we really trust AI with something as sensitive as healthcare?"

Another commented, "Doctors are human and make mistakes, but this shows AI can be a powerful second opinion.'' A third said, "Oh wow. My takeaway - always trust a mother's instinct even over "experts."