Cancer Survivor, 3, Becomes Flower Girl At Bone Marrow Donor's Wedding

Skye and Hayden at Hayden's wedding last month.

In a story that has left many on the Internet teary-eyed, a three-year-old girl who battled cancer her whole life recently became a flower girl at her bone marrow donor's wedding. Skye Savren-McCormick, who belongs to California, was just a year old when was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called juvenile myelomonacytic leukemia. She needed a bone marrow transplant, and she luckily found a donor in a stranger through Be The Match - a national registry of volunteer bone marrow donors.

Hayden Hatfield Ryals, who signed up as a bone marrow donor while in college, received a phone call a year after she signed up, telling her that she could help a baby girl by donating bone marrow.

It was Hayden's bone marrow that helped put Skye on the road to healing by producing healthy new blood cells, writes Jeannie Broadway, who was the photographer at Hayden's wedding last month and detailed their story in a blog post dated June 21.

According to Jeannie, Hayden invited Skye to be the flower girl at her wedding, but since Skye was in remission at that time, she did not think she would be allowed to fly all the way to Alabama from California.

A few weeks before the wedding, however, doctors cleared Skye to come to Alabama.

Photos from Hayden and Adrian's wedding, where Skye served as the flower girl, have left many touched since they went viral a few days ago.

"There wasn't a dry eye in the room," said Jeannie Broadway to CNN. "You could even hear sobs from people."

"Mark and I had no idea that Hayden had done such a thing! We met with her and her mother prior to her wedding and she told us the story. We were blown away and I had instant tears," wrote Jeannie on her blog, where she shared precious pictures from the wedding.

"I look forward to the years to come with Skye growing up and continuing this relationship with Hayden, and watching Hayden grow up, too," says Skye's mother, Talia Savren-McCormick.