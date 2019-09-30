Can You Spot The Leopard In This Viral Pic? It's Hiding In Plain Sight

The camouflaged big cat is indeed difficult to find.

Offbeat | Updated: September 30, 2019 09:58 IST
There's a leopard hidden in this photo. Can you see it?


The seemingly simple task of looking for a leopard in a picture has hundreds of social media users scratching their heads. On Friday, a Twitter user named Bella Lack shared the image on the microblogging website and asked others to look for the big cat hidden in it. She wrote that the image was sent to her by someone else, and that she was convinced it was a joke until she actually managed to spot the leopard.

The camouflaged big cat is indeed difficult to find in the photograph of the brown landscape - even though it's hidden in plain sight. See if you can spot the leopard:

Were you able to see the leopard? If not, you are not alone.

The picture has collected almost 6,000 'likes' and a number of confused comments.

Some Twitter users helpfully pointed out where the leopard was hidden. Take a look:

Can't see it still? One person even shared an outline of the big cat

In fact, a few eagle-eyed Twitter users managed to find not just one, but two leopards hidden in the pic.

And some also shared pics of other sneakily-hidden leopards. (Warning: They are all tricky to spot)

This isn't the first time that a camouflaged leopard has gone viral and left people scratching their heads. A photograph of a snow leopard in the Spiti Valley of Himachal Pradesh had gone viral in May.

How long did it take you to spot the leopard? Let us know using the comments section.

