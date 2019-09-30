Can You Spot The Leopard In This Viral Pic? It's Hiding In Plain Sight

There's a leopard hidden in this photo. Can you see it?

The seemingly simple task of looking for a leopard in a picture has hundreds of social media users scratching their heads. On Friday, a Twitter user named Bella Lack shared the image on the microblogging website and asked others to look for the big cat hidden in it. She wrote that the image was sent to her by someone else, and that she was convinced it was a joke until she actually managed to spot the leopard.

The camouflaged big cat is indeed difficult to find in the photograph of the brown landscape - even though it's hidden in plain sight. See if you can spot the leopard:

Someone just sent this to me and asked me to find the leopard. I was convinced it was a joke... until I found the leopard. Can you spot it? pic.twitter.com/hm8ASroFAo — Bella Lack 🌱 (@BellaLack) September 27, 2019

Were you able to see the leopard? If not, you are not alone.

The picture has collected almost 6,000 'likes' and a number of confused comments.

Nope, lil help please!? — “BringItBack.......” (@ter0424) September 27, 2019

Took me about 5 minutes!! Well hidden.. more of this please — Stephanie Barlow 🌍 (@teambarlow10) September 27, 2019

Some Twitter users helpfully pointed out where the leopard was hidden. Take a look:

Spoiler Alert. What amazing camouflage though. pic.twitter.com/kIxcxHDU1k — Niamh (@NiamhLQB) September 27, 2019

Took me just few seconds. pic.twitter.com/fXbEQLLHOt — Foodenix (@foodenix) September 29, 2019

Can't see it still? One person even shared an outline of the big cat

In fact, a few eagle-eyed Twitter users managed to find not just one, but two leopards hidden in the pic.

And some also shared pics of other sneakily-hidden leopards. (Warning: They are all tricky to spot)

Yep leopards are really rogues 😅 pic.twitter.com/e66xo2TIp3 — Lo (@Astro_Lo_Geek) September 27, 2019

Sorry I can't find the original tweet to credit the photographer, but this is a tricky one also 😉 pic.twitter.com/HdZUQWMPij — Birdy (@GeoffBirdy) September 27, 2019

This isn't the first time that a camouflaged leopard has gone viral and left people scratching their heads. A photograph of a snow leopard in the Spiti Valley of Himachal Pradesh had gone viral in May.

How long did it take you to spot the leopard? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.