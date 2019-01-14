Can You Spot The Animal Hidden In This Bizarre Optical Illusion Going Viral?

Can you find the cat in this picture?

At first sight it appears to be a simple pattern of black and white stripes. However, if you look carefully - and shake your head - you'll spot an animal in this mind-boggling optical illusion. Sounds strange? Well, you have to do it to believe it.

The image, which is currently going viral on the Internet, was posted on Twitter by New Zealand-based nanotech engineer Dr Michelle Dickinson on Wednesday. "You can only see this optical illusion if you shake your head (I'm serious)," she wrote while sharing the pic.

Take a look and see if you can spot the animal hidden behind the lines:

You can only see this optical illusion if you shake your head (I'm serious) pic.twitter.com/WhtZ1b0r4t — Dr Michelle Dickinson (@medickinson) January 10, 2019

If you're not able to see the animal, we suggest you move a little away from your screen, or simply move your eyes.

Since it was shared online, the optical illusion has left many around the globe puzzled. Twitter users took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the optical illusion which features (spoiler alert) a hidden cat.

Here I am shaking my head like a crazy person at my work desk — Neha (@NeyoTalks) January 10, 2019

I can see a cat — hugo fer (@ferhman) January 12, 2019

Squinting works too. — Darren Bevan (@geekboy73) January 10, 2019

Not true, I can also see it by vibrating my eyes. https://t.co/8yWSzX0aKz — MrWulf (@MrBadWulf) January 10, 2019

Were you able to see the cat in the pic?

If you love optical illusions, check out this one which had the Internet divided for days over whether it was a beach or a door.