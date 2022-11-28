IFS Officer's Intriguing Quiz On Leopard And Jaguar. How Twitter Answered

Many spotted the difference in the patterns between the two animals.

From lions to cheetahs, the cat family consists of some of the most ferocious wild animals. Each of these species has its own distinct characteristics that set them apart from the rest. However, some of them, such as the leopard and jaguar, bear a close resemblance to each other making it hard to distinguish between them.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan has shared a post on Twitter asking users if they can spot the difference between a jaguar and a leopard. He posted a photo featuring the two animals with their backs facing the camera. "Let's see how many can identify. Which one of them is Jaguar and which one is Leopard? The pattern makes the difference, apart from other things," the officer wrote.

In no time, the post gained traction as numerous users participated in the quiz.

"Left is a Leopard and on the right one is a Jaguar. The pattern of the rosette on Jaguar is larger and they are found in the Amazon jungles of South America. Secondly, they have a heavy head and are a bit larger than Leopards," a user wrote.

Another said, "The left one is Leopard. The right one is Jaguar. The guess is based on my observation of leopards in zoos, not on patches. If it's not correct, I need to visit the zoo once again.

Some seemed quite confident about their answers.

"The one on the right with bigger, bolder spots is a jaguar. The one on the left is a leopard," a comment read.

Many spotted the difference in the patterns between the two animals.

"I think it's easy to guess from the pattern. The second one is Jaguar. Not sure about other differences," a user wrote.

A person answered, “Left one is a leopard and the right one is a jaguar.

Meanwhile, a user asked, “What are the differences in their habits?”

So, could you spot the difference?

