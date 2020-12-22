Caller Reports Cheetah On The Loose Near Oregon Zoo. It Turns Out To Be...

A caller reported seeing a cheetah near Oregon Zoo.

Big cat sightings are not uncommon in the Multnomah County of Oregon, USA. According to the county sheriff's office, cougars have been spotted off and on in the area for years. But when a local called in to report a possible cheetah sighting on Friday, police officers were surprised.

"This morning, we received a call from a SW Portlander who reported seeing a big cat with 'spots' in an elevated position off the road in the Green Hills neighborhood," Multnomah County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "Big cats are not uncommon in this area, cougars have been spotted in the West Hills periodically over the years, but a possible cheetah, this was new for us."

The caller said they saw the big cat in the yard of a Southwest Portland home, which is not far from the Oregon Zoo. They said the animal looked like a cheetah but did not appear to be aggressive.

Deputy Sullivan was dispatched to the neighbourhood to investigate the sighting. On his way there, he called the Oregon Zoo. They reported no missing animals.

When the deputy arrived at the home in the Green Hills neighbourhood, he was surprised to discover what was going on. Sneaking up on the "beast", he realised it was a stuffed animal.

"Of course, it sat there dumbfounded that I was able to get so close for a couple of photos. Turns out it was a stuffed animal," the deputy said while sharing said photos on Facebook.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office's post about the incident has gone viral with over 2,400 'shares' and hundreds of amused comments.

"This is so funny! Glad everyone was safe in the end... hopefully the stuffed animal is being re-homed," wrote one Facebook user.

"I'm glad the officer captured that cat and removed that threat. No telling how many stuffed people were saved," another joked.

This is not the first time a life-size stuffed toy has left police officers confused. In 2018, a police team's 45-minute stand-off with a tiger ended when they realised it was a toy.