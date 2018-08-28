California Thief Caught With 362 Kilos Of... You'll Never Guess What

69-year-old Dioncio Fierros was arrested for agricultural theft.

When life doesn't give you lemons, steal them. At least that's what this one California man seems to have done. On Friday, Riverside County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that police officers had caught a man with 362 kgs of stolen lemons. The 69-year-old man, Dioncio Fierros, was arrested with approximately 362 kgs of freshly-picked lemons in his vehicle. The discovery took place when Mr Fierros was pulled over at a traffic stop by police officers at around 9.45 am on Friday morning.

It is not immediately clear what he was planning to do with the lemons.

The arrest took place while the police were investigating a string of agricultural thefts in the area of Thermal. However, the incident ended on a sour note for Mr Fierros as he was booked into the Indio Jail on a charge of theft.

The unusual theft attempt led to a lot of jokes on Twitter:

As per the police, the lemons were illegally taken from a farm and have now been confiscated.

This isn't the first time that police officers have pulled a car over only to find it full of stolen fruit. In a bizarre incident in Spain this January, police found a car packed with 4,000 kgs of stolen oranges - while the driver of the car claimed he had been "coming from very far away and had been stopping and collecting oranges along the way."