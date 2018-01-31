Cops Catch Cars Packed With 4,000 Kilos Of Stolen Oranges

Five people were arrested for the theft. The police reportedly became suspicious after spotting three cars that abruptly changed directions on spotting police patrol cars.
After a short chase down a dirt path, they managed to pull over two of the three cars. While one was being driven by a couple and their adult son, the other was a tourism car driven by two brothers.
Oranges overflowed from one vehicle, while the other contained hundreds of oranges packed into bags.
#PolicaSevilla denuncia a cinco personas por el presunto robo de 4.000 kilos de naranjas en una nave de #Carmona#Sevilla- Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) January 26, 2018
+ Info https://t.co/TNHQAQswAVpic.twitter.com/429OAVOHBc
None of the five people could tell the police where the oranges came from.
The drivers claimed they were "coming from very far away and had been stopping and collecting oranges along the way," Europa Press reported.
Comments
Click for more trending news