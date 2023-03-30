Calf Born With Smiley On Its Hide Becomes People's Favourite In Australia

The Holstein calf was born this week on a farm in Australia.

A baby cow of the Holstein-Friesian breed is now affectionately known as "Happy" by people because it has a smiley face marked on its back.

According to ABC News, "Happy" was born at a stud farm in Ripplebrook, West Gippsland, earlier this week. Megan and Barry Coster, who breed about 700 calves a year, are the owners of the farm.

"We've seen some sevens or hearts on the head and a few strange markings, but we've never seen anything that resembles a smiley face before," Mrs. Coster said.

When Happy was born, Barry Coster noticed that it had a few different markings on its hide. Mr. Coster was shocked to see a face smiling back at him. He sent a photo straight to his wife.

"I couldn't believe it. I actually zoomed in at first to make sure that none of our workers had added any extra lines or anything," Mrs. Coster said.

"He's going to join those bulls and become a bit of a pet. A few of our workers are keen to have him as a pet and a lawnmower in their yards as well," Mrs. Coster said.

"Happy has a lovely temperament and is a very active and attentive calf. He is feeding really well and seems well settled into his pen at Lardner Park. With approximately 40,000 to 50,000 patrons coming through the gates to see "Happy" this weekend, we know Happy will put a smile on everybody's face," Craig Debnam, Lardner Park's chief executive officer, told FOX TV Stations.