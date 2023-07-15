'Business Model, Investors': Bengaluru Man's Tenant Interview Experience Goes Viral

In Bengaluru, it can be difficult to find a rental home.

Bengaluru is one city where the poor traffic and awful landlord-tenant interactions have received more attention than its business and political activity.

Many people have used social media, particularly those in the software business, to share their experiences with tenant interviews when trying to rent a home in this area. Most of these strange interactions have previously gone viral.

Neeraj Menta, another Twitter user, has also joined the debate by sharing his humorous yet terrible experience with the widely discussed problem. He discussed on Twitter how he thought the tenant interview he conducted was more taxing than his startup's seed round pitch.

Sharing his experience, he wrote, "My tenant interview was longer and more gruelling than my Seed round pitch. I recently started househunting in Bangalore, and one owner wanted to interview me before saying yes. A bundle of all the questions"

Pre-interview - we had to send out a small list of data points about our background along with my wife and my LinkedIn profiles through the broker. Then once we got shortlisted the broker wanted to set up a call. — Neeraj Menta (@neerajmnt) July 12, 2023

He further said that he asked me detailed questions about my background, family size, etc., then moved on to my startup. He asked me questions about the business model, burn rate, last-round investors, etc. (he had already checked Crunchbase and pulled all the data).

Social media users were left with numerous unanswered questions by the thread, and many of them disapproved of the interview, which was more like an interrogation. Numerous people were curious as to whether he was successful in acquiring the home.