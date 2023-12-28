'IDK Who Jeff Is But I Feel Bad': X User's Death Announcement Post Goes Viral

Jeff has a little over 2,500 followers on X.

An X (formerly Twitter) user's death has gone viral on the microblogging site and evoked responses from thousands of people. Jeff, who has a little over 2,500 followers on X, died on December 24 during a medical procedure. On Wednesday his daughter took over his profile and informed followers about the sad news. "This is Jeff's daughter. I just wanted to let you all know that after some complications with his stem cell transplant, Jeff passed away on Dec 24," she wrote from her father Jeff's account.

Hi everyone. This is Jeff's daughter. I just wanted to let you all know that after some complications with his stem cell transplant, Jeff passed away on Dec 24. Thank you all so much, he loved posting on Twitter and talking about and to you. Live long and prosper. — 🟡🟡🟡🟡 Jeff 🇨🇦 (@GatorNorthern) December 26, 2023

Soon after the announcement, internet users flooded the comments section with heartbreak emojis. In the comments section, those who didn't even know Jeff personally or followed him on the microblogging site expressed condolences.

"IDK who Jeff is but now I feel bad. Sorry for your loss," replies echoed on the X post where his daughter announced the sad news. While some pointed out that the post about Jeff's death was the first thing they saw on their profile, others expressed grief over the incident.

"Your post is the first I'm seeing of him and I just scrolled through his page and I see how much he loved Star Trek and sharing it with his followers. My dad is a big Trekkie too. I'm sure they would've gotten along. Jeff was great for sharing his love with fellow fans. My thoughts are with you," wrote one user.

Also Read | Woman Wears Body Paint To Gym As "Social Experiment", Internet Slams her

"I didn't know or follow Jeff, but he sounds like a legend. Sorry for your loss," said another. "Catch you on the flip side Jeff. I didn't know you, but based on this post I know two things: 1) You had excellent taste in media. 2) You raised children well," said a third user. "I can not imagine how difficult a post that must be. I didn't know Jeff but I woke up to this. He was obviously a very popular fellow - my deepest sympathies," expressed another.

Some X users also mentioned knowing Jeff as a die-hard fan of 'Star Trek'. "I enjoyed the conversations with Jeff about Star Trek as well as reading about his enthusiasm for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. You will be missed," wrote one user. "RIP Jeff! He was an avid Star Trek fan and helped create a great space for discussion especially TNG here on Twitter!" commented another.