Woman Wears Body Paint To Gym As 'Social Experiment', Internet Slams her

Natalie Reynolds is seen arguing with a gym member in the viral clip.

A woman has sparked a huge debate on social media after wearing body paint to a gym. In a clip posted on X, Natalie Reynolds is politely confronted by a gymgoer who calls her attire "inappropriate". In the clip, part of the IRL livestream, the content creator is seen walking around in the gym with her camera crew and recording the expressions of other gym members. The Kick streamer later revealed that she did this as a "social experiment".

In the December 27 clip, as she walks around, a gym member tells her, "If you don't have clothes on, you need to be out of here, ma'am." Ms Reynolds tells him: "I do have clothes on."

Guy in the gym presses me for wearing painted paints… 🤬 pic.twitter.com/3w85pCEEfv — natalie reynolds (@onlynatreynolds) December 27, 2023

Not convinced, the man says he works in the entertainment industry and "known enough".

The man also tells her cameraman to not "videotape" in the gym.

The incident also sparked a huge debate on social media, with many users criticising her.

"If this is true, I want her in jail," commented one user. "That dude was 100% right. He called out your degenerate behaviour and you played victim," said another.

"I'm so sick of you "influencers" walking around with security thinkin you're untouchable," a third user said.

In another post, Ms Reynolds revealed that she was wearing a gym bra and bathing suit bottoms. "Why everyone acting like I was naked lmao. The amount of women who wear pants up the ass at the gym... This is nothing bad at all," she said.

Hours later, she shared another post comparing her attire with that of a male YouTuber who she claimed was also wearing body paint. "So a guy YouTuber makes a video just like this but when I paint myself everyone is acting like the world is ending. Let me get my gains and shredded in peace please."