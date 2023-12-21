X Server Down For Several Users Across World, People Get Blank Timeline

The X outage broke all outgoing links.

Several social media users have complained that the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, is presently not working for them.

According to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, the global outages were reported for both the social media platform X and its premium version, X Pro.

The users were unable to view or share the posts on the social media site as a blank timeline appeared on the page with a message that said "Welcome to X!".

Users encountered loading issues on X Pro, formerly TweetDeck, with a message that said "Waiting for posts."

Reuters reported, citing the Downdetector portal, that more than 47,000 users in the United States experienced access issues with both X and X Pro.

The hashtag "#TwitterDown" also began trending as users shared their experiences during the outage.

Instances of service interruptions similar to the present one have occurred multiple times throughout the year, with the microblogging website experiencing various glitches lasting for several hours on each occasion.

As reported by The Verge nearly a week ago on December 13, all outgoing links from X ceased functioning temporarily. The issue was resolved after approximately an hour or so of the problem being identified.