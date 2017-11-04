Burglar Tries To Break Into Restaurant. Spends 7 Hours Stuck Like This

A burglar trying to break into a takeaway restaurant in the dead of the night had to abort his master plan when he got stuck in the ventilator. The wannabe-thief ended up spending 7 hours with his legs hanging out of the ventilator. At daybreak, passersby heard the man shouting for help which is when one of them rightly called the cops.
About half an hour later, the suspect was released from the cramped space with some help from fire brigade.
"The extractor unit had been removed and the suspect had climbed in to the extractor outlet at around 2am. He was completely stuck and couldn't move at all," said response officer PC Matthew Willocks.
He added, "The fire brigade had to come in and use the jaws of life to pull back all the extractor casing to release him."
The officer delighted Twitter with this photo of the thief-that-wasn't:
Here's what we found when we were called to a burglary in progress today. https://t.co/2546WlYOLEpic.twitter.com/QvdXTj8Nuv— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) November 2, 2017
At least he took his shoes off before he attempted to violate someone's home!— BlackDog (@ireallyamahuman) November 2, 2017
Take his socks off and tickle his feet until he pees... the pee will drip down towards his face.— Lyca (@LycaCreates) November 2, 2017
Haha this has go to win some kind of competition somewhere!— NoTolerance (@AtThisLateHour) November 2, 2017
there should be a charge for stupidity— tweetmicka (@tweetmicka) November 2, 2017
How not to get caught Probably try & deny they were even there too!!— lise (@lise_Jane77) November 2, 2017
That's great. I wanna be in the court when that photo is produced as evidence.— Matt Wilson (@Photos_in_Chile) November 3, 2017
November 4, 2017
The 45-year-old suspect was taken into custody for suspected burglary after a hospital check-up.
