Burglar Tries To Break Into Restaurant. Spends 7 Hours Stuck Like This

He was rescued and eventually arrested by cops

Offbeat | | Updated: November 04, 2017 09:51 IST
The suspect tried to break into a restaurant in Birmingham on Thursday night

This is one of the rare moments when a law breaker had to take help from law enforcers when a thief was caught in a tight spot for nearly 7 hours.

A burglar trying to break into a takeaway restaurant in the dead of the night had to abort his master plan when he got stuck in the ventilator. The wannabe-thief ended up spending 7 hours with his legs hanging out of the ventilator. At daybreak, passersby heard the man shouting for help which is when one of them rightly called the cops.

About half an hour later, the suspect was released from the cramped space with some help from fire brigade.

"The extractor unit had been removed and the suspect had climbed in to the extractor outlet at around 2am. He was completely stuck and couldn't move at all," said response officer PC Matthew Willocks.

He added, "The fire brigade had to come in and use the jaws of life to pull back all the extractor casing to release him."

The officer delighted Twitter with this photo of the thief-that-wasn't:
 
The 45-year-old suspect was taken into custody for suspected burglary after a hospital check-up.

