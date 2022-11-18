Bureaucrat Shares 'Disheartening' Video Of Elephant Chewing Plastic, Internet Calls For Action

The video has already accumulated more than 5,300 views and several comments.

The increasing use of plastic has led to the presence of plastic waste even in forested areas. As a result, wild animals often end up consuming plastic. Now, a video in which an elephant is seen eating what appears to be a plastic bag perfectly encapsulated the extent of plastic pollution on our planet.

The heartbreaking video was shared on Twitter by Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu on Friday morning. In the caption, Ms Sahu said, "When humans become slaves of throwaway plastic the price is paid by wild animals. It's a tragedy beyond measure".

When humans become slaves of throwaway plastic the price is paid by wild animals. Its a tragedy beyond measure 😢

— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 18, 2022

Shared just a few hours ago, the video has already accumulated more than 5,300 views and several comments. Internet users called the clip "disheartening" and "sad".

One user wrote, "This is very sad. We need to start penalties for using plastic". "Horrible," said another.

A third commented, "Very Bad.. I think the sense of Responsibility In General Public Is Dying Down". A fourth added, "We are quite insensitive towards nature n take it for granted. We do not realize the harm we do daily. Either we need to mend ourselves or perish so that nature can survive freely."

Some users even requested the forest department to ban the use of plastic material in the country. "If governments bane plastic bags and bottles for entire country and govt. Officials restrict it without taking bribes, 100% we can avoid these troubles to Animals," said a user.

Meanwhile, India imposed a ban on single-use plastic back in July. Items ranging from straws, cigarette packets, cutlery, earbuds, packaging films, plastic sticks for balloons, candy and ice cream, are among the products the government banned.

