British Woman Says She Can't Get A Job - Not Even Cleaning Toilets - For Having 800 Tattoos

Melissa is determined to keep tattooing herself.

Tattoos are a super-hip fashion statement that can make anyone the focus of attention, but for a British woman, they became a constant source of rejection everywhere she went. The woman with 800 tattoos claims that finding meaningful employment is difficult for her since employers criticize her tattooed appearance.

According to The New York Post, Melissa Sloan, 46, who hails from Wales in the United Kingdom, previously had a job cleaning toilets but says she hasn't been able to find a similar gig because of the art that adorns her face and body.

"I can't get a job," Sloan bluntly told the Daily Star. "I applied for a job cleaning toilets where I live, and they won't have me because of my tattoos.

"People have said I have never had a job in my life, but I have had one once, and it didn't last long," the mother-of-two added. "If someone offered me a job tomorrow, I would go and work; I would take that offer."

Sloan first started getting tattoos at the age of 20 and quickly became hooked.

Despite all of these difficulties finding work, Melissa continues to obtain up to three new tattoos per week, calling herself "addicted."

"If I make it to 70, I'll still be getting them," she declared. "Every bit of skin will be covered even if I'm turning blue, my face is already turning blue; I look like a Smurf."

Sloan has a particular penchant for facial tattoos and has no bare skin left on her face. She's inked over old tattoos three times, creating a multi-layered collage across her face.

"I've got three layers on my face. I probably have the most tattoos in the world, and if not, then at the rate I'm going, I probably will have in the end; I keep going over and over them," she enthused.