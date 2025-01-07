Advertisement
British Coastguard Mistakes Training Dummy For Drowning Victim In Dramatic Rescue

A British maritime rescue team was dispatched to Cove Cafe in Cleveleys, Lancashire, after a witness reported a "person-shaped" object in the water.

Read Time: 2 mins
The Coastguard praised the witness for alerting them.

A maritime rescue team in Britain scrambled to reports of a "person-shaped" object in the sea waters, but the coastguards arrived to find it was merely a dummy commonly used in training exercises.

A crew was sent to the Cove Cafe in Cleveleys, Lancashire, when a witness claimed to have spotted something human-like in the water, according to HM Coastguard Fleetwood.

Upon reaching Cove Cafe, the team became aware from the witness that the object "was suspiciously person-shaped, but clearly not a person," the Coastguard said on social media.

"Upon closer inspection of a video taken by the informant, we immediately recognised it as the type of dummy used for man overboard drills by maritime organisations and training schools. Since it was only in a couple of feet of surf, the officer in charge took the decision to send a rescuer into the water to perform a tethered rescue to prevent the dummy from causing more concern and confusion as it drifted up the shoreline.

Despite it being merely a dummy, the HM Coastguard Fleetwood thanked the witness, "Many thanks to the first informant who did absolutely the right thing in calling for us. From a distance this made for a very concerning sight in the water."

