Bridgerton Fans In US Paid Hundreds To Attend Dance Ball Based On Netflix Show, But They Say It Was A 'Scam'

Fans of the Netflix show 'Bridgerton' have been left outraged after they arrived at a "Bridgerton Ball experience" to find undercooked food, no dancing and a lone violinist. According to Forbes, the Bridgerton-themed ball, organised by a Detroit event management business, promised to be an "evening of sophistication, grace and historical charm" featuring a costume contest that would award the best-dressed attendee a $2,000 cash prize, classical music, a theatrical show and the naming of a "Diamond of the Season," as happens in the Netflix show. Some fans had even paid $250 for a "Duke and Duchess" package, including valet service, dinner and music. However, the reality was quite different and so was the event.

According to Forbes, fans who dressed up in extravagant ball gowns to attend the Bridgerton Ball were disappointed to find a royal mess of a party with shabby decor, no seating, and little food. They claimed that they paid hundreds of dollars for tickets for a "scam event" that was pushed back at the last minute and featured none of the promised elements.

Some fans even claimed that the event consisted of backdrops that looked like they were from the "dollar store" and, in place of the beautiful string quartet symphonies heard in the show, was a lone violinist, who played in the corner of a room without accompaniment.

Striking photos and videos from the event show that attendees, dressed in elegant ball gowns, were so bored they sat cross-legged on the floor and scrolled away on their phones. "Thread about the Bridgerton Ball SCAM in Detroit that I (and hundreds of others) spent $300 on," the X user wrote while sharing the image of a fan sitting on the floor, using her phone.

The owners of the Harmonie Club have since released a statement addressing the uproar over the event. "We would like to clarify; The historic Harmonie Club is a new venue and events centre located in Paradise Valley in downtown Detroit," the owners wrote. "The Harmonie Club can be rented by all for private or public events. We are in no way affiliated with the promoters and/or organisations that rent our venue for events such as the Bridgerton Ball. While we offer support for all events i.e., providing proper back-of-house facilities and management team; The planning, programming, and execution of the actual events are handled by the venue lessees, promoters, and their teams," it added, per The Independent.

The organizer of the event, Uncle N Me LLC, also released a statement claiming "full responsibility and accountability" for the debacle.

"We understand that not everyone had the experience they hoped for at our most recent event Sunday night at The Harmonie Club, and for that, we sincerely apologise," the statement read. "Our intention was to provide a magical evening, but we recognize that organisational challenges affected the enjoyment of some guests. We take full responsibility and accountability for these shortcomings," it added.

The organisers didn't clarify whether or not attendees and ticket buyers would get their money back. "We are reviewing resolution options, which will be communicated shortly. Your understanding and loyalty mean the world to us, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to make this right," it said.