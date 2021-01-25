Bride Who Wore Pantsuit To Her Wedding Shares Her Story

She paired pantsuits and a veil for her wedding, which made waves because of the bride's unusual choice. But along with the kudos, Sanjana Rishi also faced much hate on social media with at least one post dubbing her "crazy bride".

In a post on Humans of Bombay, Sanjana Rishi shares her story of a relationship that defied norms and a partner who supported her unconditionally.

"After being in a long-distance relationship with Dhruv for about 1.5 years, I moved back to India - not just for us but also to be closer to my family. So, I asked him to move in together and we started hunting for a place. That's when it first hit me - visiting India and living in India are two drastically different experiences...," she wrote.

Finding an apartment wasn't easy for a single woman, she discovered. "In order to get an apartment Dhruv and I actually had to lie that we were married to get a place," she wrote. She found great support in her boyfriend who advised: "Ignore them. Why do you care? We'll get married when we're ready."

On the big day, she chose a pantsuit with a lacy white veil, mangtika and a bridal bouquet, making heads turn. 'You've killed it!' - was the new husband's first reaction. But a day after the wedding her photos in pantsuit and veil were "trending online" and her "outfit had gone viral". According to the trolls, she "wasn't dressed like a conventional 'Indian bahu'". While some criticised her for her choice of wedding attire, many sympathized with her husband.