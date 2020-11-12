Bride Sends Angry Email About Wedding Dress, Then Realises Her Hilarious Mistake

A bride was upset to realise that her wedding dress looked different from what she had ordered. Then...

When her wedding dress arrived, a bride-to-be from Kentucky was upset to realise that it looked nothing like what she had ordered. Aubrey, from Louisville, shot off an angry email to the company she had ordered the dress from.

"Two weeks ago my wedding dress came in. I was really upset about the looks of it and sent an angry email to the company wanting to return it... telling them it looked nothing like what I had ordered," she wrote on Facebook.

To prove her point, she also shared photos of herself trying out the dress. In her pictures, the dress looks unfinished and untidy - a far cry from the product she had ordered online.

To her surprise, the company's response - of which she shared a screenshot on Facebook - informed her of her rather mortifying mistake, telling her that she had put the dress on the wrong way.

"You put the dress on inside out, please put it on in the right way," the company requested her.

"Who knew that they shipped wedding dresses inside out," Aubrey wrote one Facebook, adding that the dress actually turned out to be beautiful.

Her post has gone viral on Facebook, amusing hundreds of people.

"Omg that's funny. I love you," wrote one person in the comments section.

"That's the funniest thing I've seen in a month," said another.

In her post, Aubrey said that working long shifts, the stress of planning a wedding and the pandemic in general contributed to her putting the dress on the wrong way.