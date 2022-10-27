Boy's Resemblance To Ranbir Kapoor In Viral Video Leaves Internet Stunned

The video has amassed over 4 million views

The internet found yet another lookalike of actor Ranbir Kapoor. Now, a video of a little boy who has an uncanny resemblance to the 'Brahmastra' actor has gone viral on social media. Posted by user Nirav Bhatt on Instagram, the short clip shows the little boy sitting with his headphones on his ears and mouthing some lyrics and doing the "Mujhe Nahi Pata Hai, Mujhse Mat Pucho Na" trend.

The child model in his Instagram bio has mentioned that his loved ones call him Little Ranbir Kapoor. The comments section of his Instagram posts is flooded with comments like "Uncanny resemblance," and "Ranbir's childhood" among others. The viral video was shared on Instagram where he has over 3,000 fans and it has amassed over 4 million views with several likes and comments.

Watch the video here:

After watching the video, the internet said that the little boy looks like Ranbir Kapoor. "For a moment I thought that's Ranbir. What an uncanny resemblance omg," a user commented. Another user wrote, "Yes omg Ranbir Kapoor ka childhood lagte ho (You look like Ranbir Kapoor in childhood)."

The third commented, "Cast karlo isko bhai Ranbir ka bachpan (Someone cast him as Ranbir's childhood version please)."

The little boy has been featured in Alia Bhatt's new brand Ed-a-Mamma's kids wear photo ad.

