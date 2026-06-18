Boy Tosses Mother's iPhone Into Lake During Boat Ride, Video Goes Viral

A family boat trip turned into an expensive one when a child casually tossed his mother's iPhone into the water, a moment that was caught on camera. The clip, which is spreading fast online, shows the boy sitting on a boat, holding the phone one second and dropping it into the lake the next.

With absolutely no hesitation or warning, he throws it over the side, and the device instantly disappears. The mother, left in absolute shock, tried to catch the phone, but the entire incident unfolded in a matter of seconds.

The viral video garnered more than one million views and drew mixed reactions on X (formerly Twitter), with viewers torn between discussing the financial loss and laughing at how nonchalant the child appeared. While some called it "peak toddler energy," others joked that the mother should buy a heavy-duty waterproof case next time.

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Watch the video here:

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Although modern iPhones feature impressive water resistance, there is no word yet on whether the device was recovered or if it survived. Generally, retrieving and saving a fully submerged device from a lake is incredibly difficult without immediate recovery.

Beyond the humour, several users pointed out a more serious concern, which was the child not wearing a life jacket. Many criticised this as a major safety lapse on the part of both the parents and the boat ride operators.

Commenting on the safety issue, Dr Pushpa Kini, a Professor of Pediatrics, wrote: "No life jacket for the child is a gross lapse in safety measures."

Meanwhile, the jokes continued to roll in. "Bro had heard a lot about the iPhone making a big splash in the smartphone market. He wanted to personally see it make a splash," one user joked.

"Oh nooo, the phone had to go for a swim! Little guy was just helping Mom touch grass (or water)," another user wrote.