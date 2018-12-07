Boy, Overwhelmed At Meeting Queen Elizabeth, Crawls Away And Yells 'Bye'

Boy, Overwhelmed At Meeting Queen Elizabeth, Crawls Away And Yells 'Bye'

Nathan Grant, 9, crawled away from the Queen (AFP)


Meeting the Queen of England can be very overwhelming, we assume. Ask the young boy found the meeting so overwhelming that he dropped to his knees and literally crawled away from her.

Nine-year-old Nathan Grant was introduced to the Queen Elizabeth as part of her visit to Coram, the UK's oldest children's charity, on December 6, reports Telegraph. During her visit, the Queen was introduced to some of the children who had benefited from the charity, including Nathan.

ovihk804

Nathan Grant was introduced to the Queen
Photo Credit: AFP

However, Nathan, who was there with his adoptive parents David and Carrie Grant, evidently found the meeting too much to handle. A short and sweet clip going viral on the Internet shows him dropping to his knees and crawling away to another room. He also turns around to yell "bye" after making his escape.

rbd99kh8

"That's his version of a bow," his mother jokes, much to the amusement of the onlookers.

You can watch the adorable video here.

Many on the Internet found Nathan's reaction adorable as well as hilariously relatable.

Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section below.

