Buying a luxury car worth Rs 85 lakh is a major purchase, but one man claims he used two credit cards to pay for his new BMW. A Reddit user shared his experience of splitting the payment between an ICICI Emeralde Private Metal card and an American Express (Amex) card, while also pointing out some difficulties he faced during the process.

The Reddit post was shared by a user named "Sailing_Catamaran". He said he paid 60% of the car's price, amounting to Rs 51 lakh, using his ICICI Emeralde Private Metal (EPM) credit card. The remaining 40%, or Rs 34 lakh, was paid through his Amex card.

According to the user, his Chartered Accountant (CA) had informed the bank's Relationship Manager (RM) about the large payment in advance.

However, the ICICI EPM transaction was initially declined. He later received a call from the bank asking him to confirm the transaction before it was approved.

The user said the EPM card worked more smoothly than Amex during this purchase, which came as a pleasant surprise to him. However, the car dealer charged a 1% fee for the card payment.

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Despite the overall experience being decent, the Reddit user raised concerns about ICICI's process for handling large transactions. He said he had to go through several questions and repeated communication with the bank, even though its Relationship Manager had already been informed about the payment.

He also claimed that ICICI was unwilling to offer him a temporary increase in his credit limit, which he referred to as a "grace" limit increase. He added that Amex had offered him such an increase in the past.

The user described his experience with the EPM card as decent but said the bank needed to make its process for approving large payments smoother and less complicated.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "How did you get it?"

Another wrote, "Great, man. Good use of cards."

Some users were puzzled about how the purchase was made using two credit cards.