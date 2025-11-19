Boss Shouts At Junior For Accidentally Revealing Tattoo, Questions Their 'Ethical Duties', Reddit Post Viral

In another example of workplace toxicity, an employee working at an Indian CA firm has revealed that they were shouted at for getting a new tattoo. In a now-viral Reddit post titled, 'Senior CA shouted at me seeing my tattoo', the employee said they got the tattoo done recently and kept it hidden in the office, before a brief lapse in concentration exposed it to the boss.

"I had gotten a tattoo, which I was looking to get for a very, very long time; it's on my right forearm. It's a long tattoo. But I never show it in public (especially in an Articleship firm) and always wear an elbow sleeve band under a shirt to hide it," the user wrote in the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit.

During one of the audits, the employee said they forgot to wear the sleeve band and ended up showing the tattoo, which led to the toxic exchange.

"We had finished the audit, it was around 3 PM, and we were sitting in the cafeteria for lunch and stuff. Because of the environment and the sun rays coming through the window, I was getting sweaty, so I decided to pull the hoodie off. But mistakenly, without thinking, I pulled the sleeves off my shirt," the user wrote.

"And the Senior CA, who is in my firm as a partner, I have come on audit with him, saw that. And shouted. Made fun. Then questioned my ethical duties towards this profession."

The senior said he would discuss the matter once they returned to the firm, which left the employee confused as to what they had done wrong.

"Most probably this was his hint of making difficulties in stopping my transfer to an Industrial training compan,y which I was asking them for about 2 months now. I didn't know this was the crime I had committed lol. Today, I didn't go to the firm. Don't know what happened there. But it was awkward."

Check The Viral Post Here:

As the post gained traction, social media users said tattoos were a personal choice and that older 'folks' should measure their behaviour when talking to juniors.

"Old folks think that they have a free pass at demotivating anyone young they speak to, just because they have lived for more years. Seriously, ignore him," said one user, while another added: "I'm a lawyer with a whole tatted right arm and I work at a law firm. Nobody has said sh*t about it to me. If anything, the partners ask when I'm getting more tattoos lol."

A third commented: "How the hell is a tattoo against any work ethics. It's a personal choice, and one understands the consequences and accepts the risks that come with a tattoo on his/her body."

A fourth said: "Millennials and Gen-Zs wouldn't care. This is something that would die with the boomer generation. They are ageing out anyway."