Boss Calls Female Employee At Night After 14-Hour Shift, Internet Advises Her To Quit

A female employee has gained the internet's sympathy after sharing her mentally draining experience of working at a top Asset Under Management (AUM). In a now-viral Reddit post titled, "My lead expects me to reply at 2:45 AM after a 14-hour day," the woman said that she had reached her breaking point owing to the upper hierarchy at the company having no concern about work-life balance.

"Yesterday, I worked from 10 AM IST to 12 AM IST, that's 14 hours straight. I've also been working weekends for the past two weeks. Despite all that, my on-site lead, who's an absolute control freak, messaged me at 2:45 AM and expected me to reply immediately," the woman wrote in the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit.

After she failed to respond due to being asleep, the on-site lead complained to her offshore boss, which further escalated the situation.

"I've raised complaints before, but she's powerful enough that nothing ever happens. Every time I escalate, things just get worse. My manager? Completely useless. He just nods and agrees with whatever she says," she wrote, adding that the toxic work culture resulted in her being constantly anxious.

"I used to enjoy my work, but now I dread even opening my laptop. I'm not sure if I should just walk away or try to survive a few more months until I find something better but this job is destroying my peace."

Check The Viral Post Here:

'You Need To Leave'

As the post gained significant traction, social media users advised the woman to quit the job and walk away to preserve her mental peace, whilst others suggested that she shouldn't have apologised.

"If you are apologising for no mistake of yours, you are literally destroying your self-respect which will affect all parts of your life not just work," said one user, while another added: "By apologising, you just told everyone that it's okay to message at 2:45AM. You literally normalised it."

A third commented: "You need to leave that place immediately. I don't know about your financial situation but if you have a financial cushion that can absorb 3 to 6 months of no pay or if your parents could support you then you don't have to think twice at all."

A fourth said: "Simply don't reply and behave like nothing happened., because nothing will happen. This I'm telling you out of my experience. I know this bunch. They will try to squeeze more out of that person who they think they can control."