'Who Will Buy?' Internet Confused As Apple Unveils Rs 20,000 iPhone Pocket

Apple has released a new, high-fashion accessory called the iPhone Pocket, a knitted pouch developed in collaboration with Issey Miyake, a Japanese fashion designer. Inspired by "a piece of cloth", according to the tech giant and priced at an eyewatering Rs 20,379 ($229.95), the iPhone Pocket can be used to fit an iPhone and other small devices. The product's launch has been met with mixed reactions, largely dominated by social media users who were perplexed over both the design and its premium price point.

"ISSEY MIYAKE and Apple today unveiled iPhone Pocket. Inspired by the concept of "a piece of cloth," its singular 3D-knitted construction is designed to fit any iPhone as well as all pocketable items," Apple explained, adding: "Born from the idea of creating an additional pocket, its understated design fully encloses iPhone, expanding to fit more of a user's everyday items."

When stretched, the iPhone Pocket reveals its contents and allows users to peek at their iPhone display. As per Apple, it can be worn in a variety of ways, handheld, tied onto bags, or worn directly on the body.

"Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE share a design approach that celebrates craftsmanship, simplicity, and delight. This clever extra pocket exemplifies those ideas and is a natural accompaniment to our products. The color palette of iPhone Pocket was intentionally designed to mix and match with all our iPhone models and colors," said Molly Anderson, Apple's vice president of Industrial Design.

Starting Friday (Nov 14), the iPhone Pocket will be available at select Apple Store locations and on apple.com in France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and the US. While the cross-body version is available for $229.95, a shorter version is available in additional colour options for $149.95, which can be hooked over the arm or tied to a bag.

Also Read | Chinese Man Fired After Company Finds Him Walking 16,000 Steps On Sick Day Leave

Social Media Reacts

Popular tech YouTuber Marquees Brownlee, better known as MKBHD, said iPhone Pocket was a litmus test for Apple fans who defend the company's every release.

"Two hundred and thirty dollars. This feels like a litmus test for people who will buy/defend anything Apple releases," said MKBHD.

TWO hundred and thirty dollars 😭 This feels like a litmus test for people who will buy/defend anything Apple releases pic.twitter.com/hSAaJXGAOn — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 11, 2025

Others stated that the product and its description felt like a parody, especially when Apple is seemingly lagging in the artificial intelligence (AI) race.

"When the main tech bros are building AI models, Apple is playing with socks. What is happening at @Apple? said one user while another added: "Thought this was a parody."

A third commented: "Will Apple fanboys defend this too? At this point, it honestly feels like Apple is just testing how far its fans will go to justify anything."

A fourth said: "No one here will understand it but it's okay. This will be a very very popular item for richer Asian office ladies. They love Issey Miyake."

Will Apple fanboys defend this too?



Apple just dropped the “iPhone Pocket” basically a $230 knitted bag to wear your iPhone😭



At this point, it honestly feels like Apple is just testing how far its fans will go to justify anything. pic.twitter.com/ejnoGAppFD — Aares (@aares0205) November 11, 2025

This is not the first instance when Apple has come up with a pouch-like product for its devices. In 2004, Steve Jobs introduced iPod Socks, priced at $29.