'BMW, Mercedes All Gone': Gurugram Man Shares Video Of Partially Submerged Cars After Rainfall

Gurugram recently witnessed heavy rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging and flooding in parts of the city. A resident, who goes by Gajodhar Singh on social media, took to Instagram to post a video of his partially submerged luxury cars - including BMW and Mercedes. In his post, Mr Singh claimed that his high-end cars were damaged after the spell of rainfall in the city. He also questioned the Gurugram authorities, asking whether he pays his taxes for such poor infrastructure and the lack of response from authorities.

"This ain't Mumbai or Bangalore, welcome to the metro city of India, Gurugram/Gurgaon," the user wrote in the caption of the post. "i pay my taxes, i pay bills all to wake up one day to see my house, my bmw, mercedes, i20 stranded and gone. No authorities or officials have shown up to fix the situation yet and man I feel so broken rn. All I had was my car to have a little fun in my life. It's all gone. No crane would show up to even enter this deep of water, I tried that," he added.

Mr Singh shared the video just a day back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 3 million views. The clip also led to much outrage. "Such a shame. And the government wants people to happily pay heavy taxes just to get flooded. Absolute joke," wrote one user.

"This ain't about where you live, it's across India. They're good at chasing votes and collecting taxes, but when it comes to actually doing their job, they're MIA. That's how governance is in India," commented another.

"The fact that he is trying to be calm and handle the situation professionally... mad respect," expressed a third user.

Another tagged Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram and wrote, "Are these the conditions we should be living in despite this being such an advanced city? If anything this is unacceptable! The drainage system is non-existent and that's one of the basic things here... not just that, the roads have such rough patches and all these things despite the tax being paid."

"Yeah , I think we deserve this , we throw garbage on the streets , clogging the drains, municipality is least interested in proactively cleaning the drains before monsoon. What else would we expect," commented one Instagram user.