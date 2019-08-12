Black Bear Breaks Into House, Smashes Wall To Escape

A black bear broke into a Colorado home on Friday (Representative Image)

A black bear broke into a Colorado house and escaped by smashing a hole through the wall. Estes Park Police Department said that the break-in occurred on Friday night. Sharing pictures of the hole that the bear made in the wall, they wrote: "Upon officer's arrival, said bear forcibly breached a hole in the wall like the "Kool-Aid Man" and made its escape."

They added that it was probably the smell of rubbish that attracted the bear to the house. "Bears are extremely smart, which means we all have to be too. Sometimes it's literally as easy as a push of a button or flick of a lock," they said.

The post has collected a ton of comments, some shocked and other amused.

"Warns people to lock their windows and doors with picture evidence that bears can walk through walls," quipped one person in the comments section. "It was just going after the bear necessities," another said.

The Denver Post reports that nobody was injured in the incident.

In June, a family in Montana woke up to find that a bear had broken into their home and was napping in their closet.

