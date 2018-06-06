Bizarre Video Shows Car Driving Backwards On Busy Road For Over A Mile

"Don't Be This Driver"

Offbeat | | Updated: June 06, 2018 14:22 IST
The white SUV was spotted driving backwards on a busy road.

In a video that looks like it could be right out of a video game, a driver was captured driving in reverse for over a mile on a busy road. A video shared by Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) shows an SUV going backwards on US Route 33. The white vehicle navigates at least two traffic lights before reversing into a parking lot and finally stopping. The incident took place at 6.45 am on Tuesday morning. The video has been viewed over 1 lakh times on Facebook.

According to Fox News, the entire sequence was 1.2 miles long and lasted approximately four minutes.

An ODOT spokesperson told local media that they are not sure why the driver chose to drive in reverse, but speculated that the vehicle may have had transmission problems, which left the driver with no other choice but to back up.

On Facebook, the department writes that no one was injured in the incident, and asks drivers to pull over and call for assistance if their vehicle is not running properly. The department also issues a fairly straightforward warning: don't be this driver!

Watch the bizarre video below:
 
 
 


"I'm sure this was not meant to impress us but daaaang!" wrote one person in the comments section. "This guy drives better backwards, than many people do regularly," says another.

