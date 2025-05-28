"Can't Convince Me To Eat..." - Foodies React To Viral SeaWorld-Themed Cake

A reel showing a pastry chef crafting a 4-tiered cake inspired by a marine theme park has clocked millions of views on social media. The level of creativity and detail has left users in awe, and many have called it a true artistic masterpiece. The video shared by @pauline_cake starts with the chef crafting small edible sculptures of various marine animals, like sharks, stingrays, etc. She carefully shapes the dough/fondant to form the body of these creatures and adds intricate details along with their fins, tails, etc. She spray-paints them in shades of grey. We also get a glimpse of a table filled with many such creations, which the chef had already kept ready.

Also Read: "Don't Eat That! It's Too Beautiful": Internet Is In Love With A Cake Decorated As Persian Rug

Next, we see her adding a thick chocolate sauce on top of a line of flat chocolate sponge cakes. She spreads it evenly over their surfaces and then starts the process of stacking them on top of each other. In between the layers, she also adds what looks to be buttercream and different types of crumble. Once these layers are stacked like a short tower, she covers the entire thing with white frosting. She smoothens its surface on all sides before cutting off precise segments of it. She covers these gaps with white frosting again.

At first, it is unclear why she does this. But as the video proceeds, we realise that it is all part of a larger plan to recreate the visual effect of looking at creatures that are underwater. We see the pastry chef painting this tier with shades of blue. A brush is used to enhance the look of the textured surface and make it seem more realistic. The creatures from the table earlier are then affixed at particular points, giving the impression that they are swimming in the water.

Also Read: Farmer Makes Giant Wedding 'Cake' Using Cheese Wheels, Internet Is In Love

The cake artist repeats the process for the other three cake tiers, each one being smaller than the previous one. But she doesn't stop there. To complete the effect of looking at an aquarium, she pours a liquid gelatin-like substance all around the outer surface of the largest tier. The blue liquid is held in place by a cylindrical mould, which is removed once it has set. In the end, we see that all the tiers got the same treatment. As the chef strips off the moulds, we see that the cake now has a beautiful 'glassy' exterior. As a finishing touch, the chef adds small fairy lights on parts of the cake, which makes it look even more stunning. Watch the complete viral video below:

Also Read: Vlogger Creates Stunning Pixel Art With Fruits, Amazes The Internet

Many people were so amazed by the cake's beauty that they felt it was too good to eat. Read some of the comments from Instagram below:

"That's a dream."

"Woowww such a stunner!!!"

"I would never eat that cake, it deserves to be in a prestigious museum."

"HOLY SHARK!! Just when I thought I'd seen the most creative cakes, THIS ONE TAKES THE CAKE!!!"

"Wow, that's creativity on another level."

"Simply perfection and what an ode to one of my favourite animals."

"Extremely impressive."

"You couldn't convince me to eat any of your work. EVER."

"I ain't eating that cake...coz it's toooooo pretty."

"The perfect cake doesn't exi..."

Before this, a giant sculpture resembling the iconic squirrel from the 'Ice Age' movie franchise took social media by storm. Click here to watch the viral video.