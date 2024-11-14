Bikers' Crash Remembrance Day: Why It Is Celebrated And Other Details

Bikers' Crash Remembrance Day, or Bikers' Remembrance Day, is an event held annually in many countries in the month of November to honour motorcyclists who have lost their lives in road accidents. This day, marked with parades and memorial gatherings, offers a chance for loved ones and fellow bikers to remember those who died due to road crashes. Many memorial events feature gatherings where participants lay wooden crosses or wreaths at significant landmarks and hold moments of silence to commemorate the victims.

One such event was held in Greater Manchester on Sunday (November 10) where thousands of bikers hit the road to pay their respects to crash victims.

Local outlets reported that the entire stretch of road was covered in red - describing the red coloured jackets that the bikers were wearing. The purpose of the event was to raise awareness about road safety, emphasise the importance of responsible riding, adherence to traffic laws and the impact of motorcycle accidents on communities worldwide.

Everything from Hondas and Yamahas to Triumphs and Harley Davidsons, and even a tandem were seen at the Greater Manchester rally.

Observances for fallen motorcyclists align with the broader World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, which is observed globally every November. This UN-endorsed day is dedicated to remembering all road crash victims and emphasises ongoing efforts to improve road safety.

In India, there are increasing campaigns educating the public on the “Golden Hour” concept, advocating quick medical assistance to reduce fatalities and support Good Samaritan laws.