'Let's Have The Talk,' Jack Dorsey Tells Elon Musk. His Response Is 'Solid Gold'

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey talked Bitcoin on Twitter (File Photos)

When Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey shared a link inviting his followers to a Bitcoin event, Elon Musk was among the first to respond. 'The B Word' is an initiative by the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI), a global alliance of crypto industry leaders, that aims to "demystify and destigmatize mainstream narratives about Bitcoin" and explain why institutions should embrace the digital currency.

While Mr Dorsey has consistently been an advocate for Bitcoin on social media and will also be speaking at 'The B Word' event, Elon Musk had famously announced in May that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin for car purchases, citing long-brewing environmental concerns. Bitcoin fell more than 10 percent after the Tesla CEO's tweet. Mr Musk has since reversed his stance on the issue - saying that his company would resume Bitcoin transactions when miners who verify transactions use more renewable energy - but his tweets on the cryptocurrency often result in a drop in its market value.

This time, Mr Musk responded to Jack Dorsey's tweet on 'The B Word' event. "As more companies and institutions get into the mix, we all want to help protect and spread what makes #bitcoin open development so perfect," Mr Dorsey wrote on the microblogging platform.

"Bicurious?" Elon Musk asked him in the comments section, tongue firmly in cheek.

Bicurious? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2021

The humour of the tweet was not lost on the Twitter CEO, who invited his Tesla counterpart for a chat at the event to share "all your curiosities."

"Bizarre! Let's you and I have a conversation at the event. You can share all your curiosities..." wrote Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk, who was left chuckling at his reply. "Lmfao omg," wrote Mr Musk in response (the abbreviations are Internet slang for laughing hysterically and "Oh my God").

Lmfao omg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2021

The Twitter banter continued when Mr Dorsey reiterated his invite. "Let's have THE talk," he wrote. In response, Elon Musk noted that the reactions to their conversations were "pure gold".

The comments in this thread are solid gold — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2021

The mention of gold only prompted Jack Dorsey to bring in Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff, a Bitcoin skeptic who has repeatedly praised the value of investing in gold.

The comments in this thread are a long way from being #gold, but they come a lot closer than #Bitcoin. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) June 25, 2021

While Mr Schiff may think the comments in the thread are a "long way from being gold", Twitter users were definitely amused by the cheeky exchange between two famous personalities with such opposing views on Bitcoin.

"Boy would I love to be a fly on the wall when that conversation goes down!" wrote one Twitter user.

Lmao! ????. Boy would I love to be a fly on the wall when that conversation goes down! pic.twitter.com/mR9NfFSiG6 — Ali G ???? (@Ali_G_and_Doge) June 25, 2021

"Almost sounded like you were hitting on Elon there," another observed to Mr Dorsey.

Almost sounded like you were hitting on Elon there ???? — Kev Hmmm (@kevinhuh) June 25, 2021

One person branded the exchange "Peak Twitter."

"Elon when you have 'the talk' with Jack, could you maybe ask about the Twitter #dogecoin emoji?" another requested.

Elon when you have "the talk" with Jack, could you maybe ask about the Twitter #dogecoin emoji? Thanks ???? — MuchDogeCurrency (@Stonk32428782) June 25, 2021

Elon Musk and Bitcoin have had an uneasy relationship. However, the billionaire tycoon has repeatedly said that he supported cryptocurrencies and believed they have the potential to become the future currency of the world.

