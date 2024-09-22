'Best Thing Ever': Bengaluru Engineer's Corporate-Style Chore Chart Is Viral

The internet has been abuzz with reactions to this unique approach.

A Bengaluru engineer has sparked online amusement with her innovative approach to dividing domestic duties among her flatmates. Inspired by corporate project management, Tanvi Gaikwad created a detailed four-column table outlining who is responsible for each chore.

The table, titled "The ultimate list of chores you did not sign up for," includes humorous reasons for the importance of each task. For example, one item states, "Pay your rent on time or risk becoming a tenant in your own fantasy land."

Other highlights include, "Contribute to the Cook Fund or prepare to experience the 'Chef's Special' sneeze-ridden food."

The caption of the post read, "Welcome to Bengaluru: where flatmate duties are documented like a corporate project and the house gods might need their own Slack channel to weigh in on our mess!"

See the post here:

Welcome to Bengaluru: where flatmate duties are documented like a corporate project and the house gods might need their own Slack channel to weigh in on our mess! 🏙️💻🏠🧹 pic.twitter.com/wR6rIH5aVZ — Tanvi Gaikwad (@tanvigaikwad_9) September 19, 2024

The internet has been abuzz with reactions to this unique approach. While some find it a helpful way to manage household responsibilities, others question its practicality and the potential for conflict.

A user wrote, "Honestly, this could either be the best thing ever, or by day two this is in the trash."

Another user commented, "Guess boys are better at it. If someone feels like doing chores, else no one does it. Someday, all of us will decide to do it together. Going on for the past 3+ years."

Adding to the humour, a user shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation in which someone jokingly highlighted the usual half-hearted attempts of household cooks: "Didi has just left the dough here; now we'll have to make the bhaturas ourselves."