Bengaluru Woman Spends Over Rs 16,000 Per Month On Uber: ''More Than Half Of My Rent''

Several users suggest alternative solutions to manage or reduce transportation costs.

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic and hours-long traffic jams. People on social media keep sharing about the traffic nightmare and low availability of public transport. Due to this, many people in the city take private cabs and are dependent on cab aggregators like Ola and Uber. Recently, a woman in Bengaluru shared how her Uber bills exceeded half of her monthly rent.

In a post on X, a user named Vanshita explained that she utilized a feature from the CRED app to track and calculate her transportation costs. To her surprise, she had spent more than Rs 16,000 on 74 Uber trips between July 1 and 25.

''I can't believe my Uber expenses are more than half the amount I pay as rent in Bengaluru. For me, this has got to be the most useful feature by CRED to date!'' the woman wrote while sharing a screenshot of her Uber transactions.

See the tweet here:

I can't believe my uber expenses are more than half the amount I pay as rent in Bangalore 😭😭



for me this got to be the most useful feature by cred till date! pic.twitter.com/k44kzbjE6K — Vanshita (@yourswriterly) July 25, 2024

The post prompted a flood of reactions in the comments section with some users suggesting alternative solutions to manage or reduce transportation costs.

One user wrote, ''That's the only reason I bought a two-wheeler for myself here. Super convenient and don't have to think twice about going anywhere. And most important. Don't have to deal with ride cancellation and high ride prices in the rain.''

Another commented, ''At this point maybe it's better if you buy yourself a vehicle. Even monthly EMIs would be far lesser.''

A third said, ''As someone who pays 700 on one side, I dread looking at this feature. Thankfully I don't have to travel to office every day.'' A fourth wrote, ''This cred feature is good but I don't have guts to check my expenses.''