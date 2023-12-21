Bengaluru Woman Lists Water Dispensers For Rs 41,000, Internet Shocked

The post has become viral on social media.

In recent times, Bengaluru, the start-up capital of India, has become the subject of several internet memes that highlight things that could happen only in the city. The internet is flooded with incidents of ''peak Bengaluru'' moments, a term that is associated with the attention-grabbing incidents happening in the IT hub of India. Recently, a woman, who was moving out of her house, took to the 'Flat and Flatmates Bangalore' group on Facebook and shared that she was selling two plastic water cans with a dispenser. However, the products came with a shocking price of $500, roughly Rs. 41,000. She wrote in the caption,"Selling due to moving out of blr (Bengaluru)."

The screenshot of the post was idely circulated on social media and several users expressed their disbelief.

"I have no reaction to this," said a user.

A second added, "tbf $500 for a water dispenser is a little expensive"

"Transportation and installation cost included?!" remarked a person.

Another added, "Is the water included ?"

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, a listing on No Broker baffled the internet where the owner demanded Rs 12,000 for a cramped space that could fit just a single bed. Posted on Reddit by @saiyaa, the user expressed their dissatisfaction. The picture showed a room where a single bed barely squeezed in. And well, the caption summed up the sentiment, "A room for bed is a bedroom. WTF Bangalore. What the hell? Why? 12k for this sh**, and there'll be some dumbf*** who'd actually pay."

A user joked, "This is a toilet converted into a bedroom."

Another pointed out, "Hostels are far better than this and many charge around 5-7k and offer other amenities."

A third user wrote on Reddit, "A luxurious 1RK with a state-of-the-art air vent to vent your feelings and unwind after a long day of work."