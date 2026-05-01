Bengaluru Woman Gives T-Shirt To Auto Driver Caught In Downpour, Wins Hearts Online

A simple auto ride in Bengaluru turned into a touching moment of kindness when a woman shared how an auto driver's honesty and dedication during heavy rain left a lasting impression on her.

Priyanka, a Bengaluru resident, shared a video on Instagram describing her experience during a ride from JP Nagar to Koramangala.

She explained that when she booked the auto, the weather was clear, but it started raining soon after the journey began. She noted that the rain began lightly and felt pleasant at first, but quickly turned heavy.

As the auto did not have protective covers, both she and the driver were completely drenched within minutes.

Priyanka said the driver kept checking on her during the ride and appeared concerned about her getting wet. Since she was on her way home, she was not too worried and knew she could change after reaching.

She asked the driver if he was feeling cold. He replied with a smile that he was indeed feeling cold but there was little he could do about it. Despite being fully drenched, he continued driving without stopping.

Watch Video Here:

What stayed with Priyanka the most was the driver's explanation for not halting the ride.

He told her that since he had already accepted her request, he could not stop midway, otherwise he would have parked the auto somewhere.

Later in the journey, Priyanka asked where he lived, and he said Banashankari. As they approached her destination, she asked where he would go next, and he replied that he had nowhere to go.

Moved by his situation, Priyanka asked the driver to wait and brought him a T-shirt. She shared that his smile upon receiving it clearly showed how much he needed it.

Reflecting on the experience, she said that sometimes humanity lies in simply noticing someone's discomfort and doing whatever little one can to help.

She also mentioned in her post that she was not sharing the story for appreciation, but as a reminder that helping someone, even in a small way, brings a unique sense of happiness. She added that she felt thankful for having the ability and opportunity to assist someone in need.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the woman for her kind gesture. One user commented, "I love it when humans are kind."

Another user noted, "Aww! You got a good auto anna."

"Such things need to be appreciated," added a third user.