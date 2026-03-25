Bengaluru Auto Driver Caught Scrolling Reels, Narrowly Avoids Collision With Reversing Truck

An auto-rickshaw driver was caught on camera scrolling through social media reels while behind the wheel, nearly resulting in a serious collision. The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the driver navigating a busy city road with one hand on the handlebar and his attention fixed firmly on his phone.

The driver continued to scroll despite her verbal warnings and her recording him, highlighting a dangerous and widespread addiction to social media. At one point, the auto nearly collided with a truck because the driver was distracted. She had to scream, 'Anna nodi munde' (look ahead), and he braked just in time.

"Was in an auto the other day, and the driver kept watching short videos while driving not occasionally watching; this dude was locked in busy scrolling and not really paying attention to the road. At one point, a truck ahead of us started reversing; he didn't notice, and I had to scream, "Anna nodi munde, he braked at the last second," X user Aakanksha recounted.

After the scare, she asked him to stop watching videos, and he initially agreed. However, five minutes later, he was back to scrolling. Even when he knew she was recording, he tried to block it with his shoulder but didn't stop. Aakanksha pointed out a disturbing trend of drivers getting lost in reels, attributing it to phone addiction. She warned that even careful drivers are at risk due to others being distracted by their screens.

"You can see in the video, he knows I'm recording him; he tries to block it with his shoulder but still doesn't stop watching clips. I'm not even mad at him; I can see he is clearly addicted to it. He's not really at fault. I don't know who is at fault, and there are so many people who do this day, scrolling through reels while driving, and it's dangerous. Even if you are careful, there is always a chance someone else on the road is glued to their phone and they don't pay attention," she added.

Watch the video here:

was in an auto the other day and the driver kept watching short videos while driving



not occasionally watching, this dude was locked in busy scrolling and not really paying attention to the road



at one point, a truck ahead of us started reversing, he didn't notice and i had to… pic.twitter.com/dRVrJb3vJm — Aakanksha (@aakancvedi) March 24, 2026

The video has sparked widespread outrage online, with many users calling for stricter enforcement of traffic rules and penalties for distracted driving. Many users pointed out that such negligence not only endangers the driver but also puts passengers, pedestrians, and other motorists at risk.

The incident has also reignited conversations around the responsibilities of commercial drivers, including auto-rickshaw operators, who are entrusted with passenger safety.

One user wrote, "Glad you recognise this as dangerous. Please end the ride and get off the auto next time if this happens."

Another commented, "Cheap internet and the exploited availability of cheap dopamine is a huge problem India faces today. If you want to restrict India's growth, keep the men busy in their phones. They will live in an illusional world and collectively reduce growth as a nation."

"attention span is so cooked I have been in so many cab rides where the driver has minimised the map and just watches youtube video or some reel while driving," a third said while a fourth added, "He is at fault! He is risking his life along with others. Addiction as an excuse is too small when it's a matter of life and death."

Road safety experts warn that such behaviour is becoming increasingly common, particularly with the rise of short-form video platforms that are designed to hold users' attention. Taking your eyes off the road for just 2 seconds doubles the risk of a crash, and watching short-form content can result in 5-10 seconds of distraction.