Bengaluru Techie Runs Into Google CEO Sundar Pichai On San Francisco Street, His Post Is Now Viral

Imagine walking on the streets of San Francisco and suddenly bumping into Google CEO Sundar Pichai. This is exactly what happened with a Bengaluru-based techie recently, whose social media post about the same has gone viral online. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sid Puri, Head of Growth for Retool in India, revealed that he was walking down a street when he came across Mr Pichai and managed to get a picture with him. Mr Puri shared the image on LinkedIn and X.

The picture showed the Google chief dressed casually in blue jeans, a jacket and black sunglasses. He does not appear to have any security around him. However, Mr Puri, in the comments section of his post, confirmed that Mr Pichai was walking with a security guard who clicked their photo.

"Go to SF they said, no one prepared me to just run into Sundar Pichai on the street," Mr Puri wrote while sharing the pic on the microblogging platform.

go to SF they said, no one prepared me to just run into Sundar Pichai on the street. pic.twitter.com/BJitwCw0EE — Sid Puri (@PuriSid) September 25, 2023

On LinkedIn, Mr Puri revealed that the picture was taken last week, shortly after he landed in San Francisco, US.

The Bengaluru techie shared the post on Monday and since then it has accumulated more than 577,000 views and nearly 4,000 likes on X. In the comments section, while some users asked questions about the encounter, others simply wanted to know what phone Mr Pichai was using.

"Wow he walks without any security??? I am a little happy because he is so simple down to earth, and a little scared for his security at the same time," wrote one user. "Was he using Pixel 8?" jokingly asked another.

A third user commented, "So great that (1) you recognized him (not sure I would have recognized him with sunglassess) and (2) he agreed to a photo opp! Frameworthy for sure".

Another added, "Unreal experiences," while one user hilariously said, "Haha, next time someone says 'go to SF,' I'll make sure to prep my elevator pitch just in case I bump into a tech titan!"

Sundar Pichai is the India-born CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet. He was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu in 1972 and moved away in 1989 to attend IIT Kharagpur to study metallurgical engineering.