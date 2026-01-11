"I love It But...": Bengaluru Man Highlights Issue Of Traffic, And Poor Roads In The City

A Bengaluru resident has expressed concern over worsening traffic, poor road conditions, and lane discipline on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), calling on the government to take strict action. The resident, who has lived in the city all their life, said that in recent years the city's roads, traffic, and public transport have declined sharply.

The resident stated that he has lived in Bengaluru his entire life and loves every part of the city, but the situation has deteriorated in the last few years, especially with regard to traffic, air and water quality, and most importantly, the roads.

He said that he travels the entire length of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), from Silk Board to Mahadevapura, at least twice a week, and it is becoming increasingly difficult due to the heavy traffic. He also mentioned that he has used all modes of transport, including office cabs, switching between three metro lines, buses, private cars, and bikes, and while each has its own advantages and disadvantages, they all share the same problems.

According to the resident, poor roads, reckless drivers, and bumper-to-bumper traffic offer no respite. He explained that buses and taxis often change lanes erratically, causing sudden jams and exacerbating the traffic situation. The uneven and poorly maintained stretches of the ORR are particularly dangerous for two-wheeler riders.

The resident said that while riding his bike, he has to pay extra attention to buses, cars, and most importantly, the road surface to prevent his bike from getting into a precarious situation, as the risk of skidding is high and can be fatal.

He appealed to the authorities to improve road maintenance, ensure lane discipline, and take steps to make travel on the ORR safer.