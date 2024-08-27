Bengaluru Man's Laptop Delivery Post Earns Him Unexpected Gift From Flipkart

The rapid delivery not only impressed the man but also caught the attention of online users

A Bengaluru man's post about his lightning-fast laptop delivery has taken the internet by storm, leading to an unexpected gift from e-commerce giant Flipkart. Sunny R Gupta, a software developer, recently revealed on X that after placing an order for a laptop through Flipkart “Minutes”, the device was delivered to him in 13 minutes.

The rapid delivery not only impressed Mr Gupta but also caught the attention of online users. In response to the overwhelming attention, Flipkart reached out to Mr Gupta with a gesture of appreciation: a complimentary laptop bag.



Mr Gupta was browsing for a new Windows laptop on both Amazon and Flipkart when he discovered a model on Flipkart that fit his budget and requirements, he explained in a post on X. Noticing a new feature offering delivery within 15 minutes, he opted for it, finding it more convenient than waiting a day for a traditional delivery.



To his surprise, the laptop arrived in just 13 minutes, making him share his experience online. “I posted about it in real time, and the posts went viral overnight, garnering millions of views and attracting attention from various media outlets,” he added.



Mr Gupta stressed that his post was not part of a marketing stunt or planned promotion, but rather a “personal experience shared out of genuine surprise and excitement”. "I had no incentive to create a viral moment or engage in any marketing ploy," he clarified.



As a result of the viral post, Flipkart's marketing team reached out to Mr Gupta and offered him a laptop bag as a gesture of appreciation for the attention his tweet received. “Once the post became popular, Flipkart's marketing team did offer me a Laptop Bag for all the buzz this ended up creating,” he revealed.



Flipkart ‘Minutes', launched in select areas of Bengaluru this month, aims to deliver products within minutes and has positioned itself as a competitor to existing platforms like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.