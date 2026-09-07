Bengaluru Entrepreneur Says Having Rs 20-30 Lakh In Savings "Calms Down Your Nervous System"

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has sparked a debate online after sharing her views on the connection between financial security and mental well-being. Simridhi Makhija, founder of The Speak Fest, argued that having a steady income and substantial savings can significantly reduce financial anxiety and provide a sense of security during uncertain times.

"Nothing calms down your nervous system more than having a consistent flow of money, and not because of shallow reasons," Makhija said.

Her argument was not centered on spending money on luxuries, restaurants, or shopping. Instead, she pointed to the safety net that savings can provide when life takes an unexpected turn. "Oh, you can go to your favourite restaurant every weekend, you can shop wherever you want, and you can go to your favorite pubs... but because if you have 20 to 30 lakhs saved in your bank account, you do not have to worry about what comes next," she added.

According to her, knowing that there is enough money set aside to handle an emergency can reduce the fear of what might happen next. She suggested that financial uncertainty itself can be a major source of stress, particularly for people without adequate savings.

Makhija acknowledged that therapy, reading, hobbies, and other activities can help people manage stress. However, she argued that these measures may not address the underlying problem when financial insecurity is the primary cause of anxiety.

"So therapy is fine, reading books is fine, trying to calm down your nervous system is fine, but unless you actually go to the root of why your nervous system is actually acting up all the time, you are not going to be better," she said.

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She said her views were shaped by her observations of entrepreneurs in Bengaluru. According to Makhija, founders dealing with persistent cash-flow problems often experience stress that extends beyond their businesses and affects other parts of their lives.

"I have seen here in Bangalore as to how those founders who do not have consistent cash flow struggle with everything in their life in every sphere, versus those founders who have made it, and now they are happy in every other sphere of their life. I have seen it firsthand, and that is why I'll continue to say it louder despite the hate," she concluded.

Her comments quickly prompted discussion online, with users divided over how closely financial security is tied to mental peace. Some agreed that having enough savings can provide a sense of freedom and reduce everyday anxiety, particularly when people have responsibilities such as rent, family expenses, or healthcare costs.

Others argued that money can ease financial stress but cannot replace emotional support, therapy, or other factors that contribute to mental well-being.

One user wrote, "When your cash flow is stable, your mind doesn't have to constantly prepare for the next problem. That kind of financial peace quietly changes how you think, live, and even take risks."

Another said, "A calm nervous system also helps make that money." A third stated, "Honestly, financial stability gives you a kind of peace that therapy can't always replicate."

"It's actually the opposite. A calm nervous system creates the capacity to attract and hold the right amount of money. ₹10–20 lakh might feel like enough to bring you comfort right now, but I've met people with far more money sitting in liquid assets who are still deeply restless," added a fourth.