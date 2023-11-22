Bengaluru Auto Driver's Review Of His Own Vehicle Leaves Internet In Splits

"Community service," commented a user.

In recent times, Bengaluru, the start-up capital of India, has become the subject of several internet memes that highlight things that could happen only in the city. Internet is flooded with incidents of ''peak Bengaluru'' moments a term that is associated with the attention-grabbing incidents happening in the IT hub of India. In a similar incident, an auto driver in Bengaluru was sharing a review of his vehicle publicly. This move by the man invited a lot of reactions from internet users.

The post was shared by a user, Ashish Krupakar, on X, formerly Twitter. In the post, an auto was seen standing in what seemed like the infamous Bengaluru traffic. On the vehicle's exterior, "Worst vehicle don't buy," was boldly printed. This unique review produced a "Peak Bengaluru" moment that caught many off guard.

What an innovative way to tell others not to buy a bad product! Just #NammaBengaluru things. pic.twitter.com/JaIVYIwEnb — Ashish Krupakar (@followdcounsel) October 27, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 44,000 views and nine hundred likes.

"Gets better in Kannada..he's written Kachara gaadi hai, mat kharido." said a user.

"Community service," added another user.

A third added, "Peak Bengaluru."

"Spoke to an auto driver regarding his electric auto and he was absolutely annoyed with it and shared that he had to forgo most of his rides because he was limited by his battery capacity and the regularity of charging required," remarked a person.

Meanwhile, this incident just adds to the list of unique encounters that people have had in Bengaluru. About a month ago, a woman shared her peak Bengaluru moment. Taking to X, she narrated her encounter with an auto driver who gave her an ultimatum about waiting time.

Apparently, the woman booked the ride through Uber but couldn't reach the pick-up location on time. The auto driver reached out to her through the messaging service of the application. He pinged, "I've arrived." The driver nudged again, "I've arrived." When the customer failed to connect, the driver wrote, "Time is over."

This hilarious incident prompted a barrage of hilarious reactions on the internet.