Bengaluru Auto Driver Turns Vehicle Into A 'Mini Library', Offers Free Books To Passengers

Autorickshaws are ubiquitous in Indian cities and quite popular for cheap short-distance travel. To attract passengers, auto drivers often decorate their three-wheelers with vibrant colours, witty slogans, or quirky posters. One such auto driver in Bengaluru is garnering praise online after he transformed his vehicle into a "mini library" to provide passengers with a unique experience. The autorickshaw features a small collection of books bearing thought-provoking titles such as "Why Divorce?" and "God Loves You." Passengers are warmly invited to peruse the philosophical and spiritual offerings, with a note that reads, "Free for all, take if you wish."

A photo of this one-of-a-kind "mini-library on wheels" was shared by Ravilla Lokesh on his LinkedIn account, after a friend brought it to his attention.

"Bangalore Style! Only in Bengaluru can you find life advice and philosophical wisdom handed out for free… in an autorickshaw! While stuck in traffic, my friend stumbled upon this mini-library on wheels. From "Why Divorce?" to "God Loves You," this auto driver is doubling as a life coach, counsellor, and spiritual guide, all while navigating Bengaluru's chaotic roads," Mr Lokesh wrote while sharing the pic.

See the pic here:

This innovation has gained widespread appreciation for blending public service with creativity, highlighting how small efforts can make a big difference in everyday life. Some also called it the 'Peak Bengaluru' moment. One user wrote, "Bangalore's vibes are wild. Is an auto driver giving life lessons? Classic. I'd say that's pure Bengaluru spirit right there. What about those random chai stalls serving wisdom too, huh?''

Recently, another Bengaluru auto driver's innovative approach to seeking funds for his start-up turned him into a viral sensation. Samuel Christy, who is a graduate and works as an auto driver, put up a poster on the back of his seat is a poster, inviting passengers to discuss with him his business idea. It read, "Hi passenger, my name is Samuel Christy. I'm a graduate looking to raise funds for my startup business idea. If you are interested, please talk to me”.