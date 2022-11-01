Bengaluru Auto Driver Has Equipped His Vehicle With First Aid, Refreshments & More

The driver has kept sanitizers, candy, bandages, and other items in his vehicle.

Bengaluru is known for its notorious traffic congestion, and the city's taxi and autorickshaw drivers each have a unique approach to dealing with it.

Today, the autorickshaw union in the city has launched its own mobile app, "Namma Yatri," providing auto services.

In the middle of this recent development, a kind act by an autorickshaw driver is going viral online. For the benefit of the passengers, the driver has kept sanitizers, candy, bandages, and other items in his vehicle.

Meet Rajesh an Auto owner in #Bengaluru.

He kept Sanitizers,Banded, Biscuits. water Bottle and some cofey Bites chocolate for his travellers.. He told me that customer is everything for him .. Kudos to Rajesh .. he made my Friday with his unconditional gesture . pic.twitter.com/40HwQSsY7H — Uttam Kashyap (@uuttamk) October 28, 2022

The post was shared by an internet user on Twitter. Uttam Kashyap posted a photo and wrote, "Meet Rajesh, an auto owner in Bengaluru. He kept sanitizers, bandages (band-aids), biscuits, water bottles and some coffee (coffee) Bites chocolate for his travellers.

The user added, "He told me that the customer is everything to him. Kudos to Rajesh... he made my Friday with his unconditional gesture. "

The post was shared on October 29 and has amassed over 950 likes. Many internet users are praising the driver for his thoughtfulness. One user wrote, "We need a lot of people like him. If we bring out innovative solutions to their problems, we can go on a development spree."

"Amazing customer service. I would gladly tip someone like him, "commented another user.

A third person wrote, "An enterprising person who is passionate about his job. It would have been good if you had posted his auto number. Kudos to Rajesh. "

"Unbelievable! Leave aside 3-wheelers, even the cabs of Ola, Uber, Meru, etc. don't have anything like this considering that they charge much more! It looks like you are not only an honest auto owner but also a very considerate one. "I hope he's an inspiration for others," said a fourth.

"Grateful to this soul," said another user.

